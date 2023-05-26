COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A three-day weekend means thousands will be packing in the beaches across the State of Florida, including in Brevard County. With the Space Coast still recovering from the effects of hurricane-driven erosion from the fall, rip currents are a top of mind issue.

That’s why Brevard County Ocean Rescue Services is highly encouraging people who head to the beach to do so near a staffed lifeguard tower.

“We’re always prepared for the worst when it comes to population. So we expect maximum capacity, as we like to call it, out at Brevard County beaches and that’s what we’re going to prepare for,” said Ocean Rescue Services Chief Eisen Witcher.

The department has been working to recruit more lifeguards to make up for the staffing shortages that began during the pandemic. About 19 more people are going through the training process now and will come online as full lifeguards soon.

One of the newest recruits, Jackie Allen, a former elementary school teacher, said she’s always been around the water and was excited to join the team saving lives.

“Really exciting to get my first rescues, but also super concerning. We’re really honing in on recognizing the danger before it becomes serious,” Allen said.

Allen noted that when people come to the beach, they should check the signs and flags or speak with a lifeguard to see what the water conditions are like at that point in the day.

Wicher said it’s important to also watch out for marine life.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve been experiencing some seaweed come in, and sometimes that seaweed will have jellyfish caught up inside of it or Portuguese Man o’ War,” Witcher said. “So, that’s something important to look at as well when coming out to the beach, not to handle it too much — or to try to avoid it, if possible.”

