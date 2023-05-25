WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Cream Puff Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair is usually a very busy place. However, a few months before the fair begins, Colton Grebe is likely the only person you will find in the building.

Grebe is the director of production for Original Cream Puffs. As he cleans and organizes equipment, even he admitted the solitude can be strange.

“Yeah, it almost feels like you are in a sleeping giant right now. The beast is going to be awoken,” Grebe said.

Grebe has plenty of work to do ahead of the State Fair. Hiring employees is a major undertaking. From cashiers, to bakers, to supervisors, it takes time to find the right people.

“In all totality, we have about 180 staff here at Original Cream Puffs; we are looking to hire right around 120 people and we also will be offering some volunteer opportunities,” said Grebe.

Original Cream Puffs hires staff as young as age 16. Many roles do not require previous baking experience. However, Grebe said a positive attitude and ability to work well as a team is important.

In an era where hiring for many types of jobs can prove challenging, Grebe said he relies on the tradition and history of the cream puff as a recruiting tool.

“It is extremely important that every cream puff we make has a story for every single person out there,” said Grebe. “It is really important that we put our whole heart and soul out here.”

In addition to positions with Original Cream Puffs, the Wisconsin State Fair will also be hosting a hiring event on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center.

To learn more about the positions available with Original Cream Puffs, visit its hiring website.