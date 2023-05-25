MILWAUKEE — Master Lock plans to close its Milwaukee manufacturing facility in March 2024, after more than 100 years of operation in the city.

A spokesperson with the company confirmed the news Thursday.

“[…] The company will fully transition its manufacturing capability from the Milwaukee plant to our other North American and global manufacturing operations as well as external suppliers,” the spokesperson said. “This decision is not a reflection of the skills, performance or commitment of the Milwaukee workforce, and it was not made lightly. Rather, this is an opportunity to continue to enhance our supply chain resilience, maximize potential growth of the business and maintain our competitiveness into the future.”

The Master Lock spokesperson noted that the transition will take an extended period of time and that the company is “committed” to working closely with UAW to help all the displaced workers throughout the process.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to our entire Milwaukee team and the greater Milwaukee community for their dedication and commitment to the company,” the spokesperson said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he is “enormously disappointed” that Master Lock is ending its operations in Milwaukee.

“[…] It is a slap in the face to the hardworking Milwaukee employees,” he said in a statement. "They certainly deserve greater respect and appreciation from their company."

“Less than a decade ago, Master Lock invited President Barack Obama to this same facility to celebrate the in-shoring of jobs. Now, the company is going in the opposite direction, defying the trend of growing manufacturing jobs in the United States.”

