WASHINGTON D.C. — Florida’s members of Congress are reacting to the launch of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign.

The majority of House Republicans have already backed former President Donald Trump, while Democrats have united against President Joe Biden.

What You Need To Know So far, Congresswoman Laurel Lee remains the sole Republican member of the Florida delegation in Congress to back DeSantis.



DeSantis’s announcement on Twitter Spaces had technical difficulties and his discussion with Elon Musk was late to get started.



DeSantis has fared better with Florida state lawmakers. Last week, the pro-DeSantis PAC “Never Back Down” announced nearly 100 Florida legislators endorsed the Governor.

Lee who previously served as Secretary of State of Florida under the Governor, tweeted her support for his bid saying, "I can’t wait for America’s Governor to become America’s next President!"

"My entire Twitter feed were liberals and Democrats making fun of DeSantis and even Republicans making fun of DeSantis. And so I think he really flubbed that launch," said Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost.

Much of the conversation was centered around COVID-19 policies.

"You have to ask yourself, why does he focus on COVID policies? It’s because after polling, they probably noticed that everything else he's done this year, it’s incredibly not popular with a national electorate," Frost said.

Eleven out of the 20 House Republicans in Congress have given Trump their endorsement. Congressman Daniel Webster is expected to officially follow suit.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott haven’t made an endorsement.

