AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request that the state pay $3.3 million to settle an alleged whistleblower lawsuit may have set an investigation in motion that could lead to articles of impeachment.

The operative word in that sentence is “could.” Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, chair of the House General Investigating Committee, has said little about what the committee’s final actions might be regarding Paxton, even after two closed-door sessions this week and a lengthy discussion of Paxton’s wrongdoings with a team of hired lawyers and investigators headed up by committee counsel Erin Epley.

The fact Paxton chose to settle before going to trial appears to be what triggered the initiation of a House investigation in March.

“A settlement avoids a trial,” Epley told the House committee on Wednesday. “A settlement also avoids discovery, the opportunity for both sides of a lawsuit to receive evidence to support or to disprove allegations. As a result of that settlement, neither the terminated employees nor the state of Texas would receive discovery and information to those charges.”

Then Epley and her colleagues, all experienced prosecutors, broke down what could be confirmed about those allegations against Paxton, from early securities fraud indictments that have yet to be settled in court to accusations of former employees that Paxton had made unprecedented overtures to protect Austin land developer Nate Paul to Paxton’s alleged retribution against four top lieutenants who reported his actions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI has yet to issue its own findings on its case.

“Just to summarize, you have downloaded to us and to the public a great deal of information that we, as a committee, had requested regarding the whistleblower allegations,” Murr said at the end of the legal presentation. “From your professional point of view — and I’m not trying to put words in your mouth — but you spent hours visiting with various individuals, and their attorneys were present. Everything was handled very professionally. Do you feel like there’s a lot of evidence there to support those allegations?”

At least three of the attorneys on the investigations team said there was. Murr, who guided some of the questioning, must have thought so, too, because he brought in a court reporter to create an official record of the hearing.

What was missing from the unprecedented discussion of Paxton was a response from the Office of the Attorney General. The committee has charges, but no defense. On Tuesday, the House General Investigating Committee met for 90 minutes behind closed doors. When the committee emerged, Murr read a statement calling for subpoenas to be issued by the committee. One went to an anonymous John Doe #6 — the committee may issue anonymous subpoenas — and a second went to the Attorney General’s office to produce requested information.

Paxton has hotly denied the allegations, calling the House leadership liberal and the lawyers who investigated his charges Democrats. Possibly in anticipation of such an attack, Murr made sure Epley noted who had appointed her to be an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Texas before she joined the House committee. It was Republican Ryan Patrick, who was not only appointed by former Pres. Donald Trump but also is the son of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Murr has not dropped the word impeachment, but the powers to draft articles of impeachment reside with the five-member House General Investigating Committee. Chaired by Murr, the committee is three Republicans and two Democrats. Four of the five members are lawyers.

The Texas legislature has had two prior impeachments: Gov. James “Pa” Ferguson in 1917 and Judge O.P. Carillo in 1975. Ferguson was indicted for misapplication of funds and embezzlement. Carillo was impeached and sentenced for tax fraud. The Texas Reference Library has volumes of minutes from Carillo’s impeachment, which began with proceedings in the House, followed by the Texas Senate sitting as a court for impeachment.

“Impeachment is rare in Texas because the legislature doesn’t meet full-time or year round, so the prospect of getting a vote is a challenge,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. “That’s combined with the fact — that we know from historical examples — that the best way to survive a scandal is to have friends, political allies, who will protect you.”

The actions of the General Investigating Committee could show that support for Paxton is beginning to erode, at least in the House, Rottinghaus said. According to the Texas government code, that’s all that is needed to begin the process of an impeachment. If the House adjourns this session, as it will do next week, all it would take to reconvene to consider articles of impeachment would be a petition signed by 50 members of the House, presented to the speaker. At that point, the House speaker would be empowered to call a special session of his chamber for proceedings.

The Texas Senate, which acts as the trial court, has its own procedures. Calling a special session could fall to the governor, lieutenant governor or president pro tempore, depending on the timeline, according to government code.

Rottinghaus sees the actions of the House this session, which also included the expulsion of Rep. Bryan Slaton for inappropriate sexual conduct, to be part of a broader swing toward a more aggressive pursuit of justice. He points to the legislature’s aggressive actions when questions arose about contracting issues at the Health and Human Services Commission in 2014.

“There was a time where the legislature was dogged in its pursuit of financial fraud,” Rottinghaus said. “I think they have returned to that ethos, which, you know, partly explains why we are seeing this switch.”

As to why Paxton and why now, Rottinghaus says the charges being lodged against Paxton involve both taxpayer money and a possible question of abuse of power. “So I think these are qualitatively different than some kind of personal scandal,” Rottinghaus said.