STRASBURG, Ohio — Eighteen-year-old Samantha Frye started working as a dishwasher at Rosalie’s Restaurant in Strasburg two years ago.

Over time, she would wait tables, help with food prep, and eventually became a cook.

After attending Ohio State in the fall for Environmental Engineering, she came back during winter break with a bold new idea to pitch to management.

“It was brought to my attention that they may be wanting to sell. I said, 'Hey, are you guys willing, or wanting to sell this place?' And they were surprised, and we worked it out and they trusted me,” said Frye.

Frye used her college funds to make a down payment and took ownership in April.

The previous owners, husband and wife Bob and Stephanie Roth, who stepped down because of health reasons, financed rest and they continue to support Frye in this new endeavor.

“We are a team, we’re a community, we’re family. And I said nothing’s for sale. We’re here till God puts us somewhere else. Then Sammy came and then Sammy came back and then Sammy came back,” said Stephanie Roth, the previous owner of the past seven years.

Roth’s advice to Frye is to smile, appreciate this opportunity, and get to know the people who come from near and far.

“We’re here cause we love people. God is working in us to show community and that’s the things as older people have to teach the younger people. It’s not just about money, it’s about life,” says Roth.

“The regulars, like some of them, come in twice a day. They come in, they just have coffee, they have a piece of pie, they just eat and talk. It’s family, you know,” says Frye.

Frye’s story has gone viral in recent weeks, she said it's been overwhelming but great for business.

“If the opportunity arises, go for it,” said Frye, as adive for any teenagers choosing to take the road less traveled.

Frye said her parents have given their blessing on the new venture.

She isn’t ruling out one day returning to college to finish a business degree.