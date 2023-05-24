CLEVELAND — Geraci's is a name synonymous with pizza for more than six decades in northeast Ohio.

What You Need To Know Geraci's has a new spot downtown that has a patio



Outdoor dining has become popular since the pandemic.



Restaurants have been allowed in past years to use parking lots and sidewalks as extra dining space as well

Jason Beudert is a co-owner of the family-owned business's first downtown location on Prospect avenue. The Sicilian-inspired slices are the same, but at this location he said lawn chairs give the new patio a casual look.



“We’re a casual slice shop downtown," Beudert said. "We want you to feel like you’re in somebody’s backyard.”



It’s one reason he chose this location.



“If you have a restaurant in Cleveland, you need a patio," Beudert said. "And this is a great patio and we’re just lucky to be here.”

In Cleveland, he said patios are more popular than ever in the restaurant community. Restaurants in Cleveland need patio permits for outdoor dining.

City data shows 50 permits were issued to restaurants in all of last year, and 43 applications have already been submitted so far this year, with the potential for more to come through. The city has also allowed restaurants to apply for special permits that let them use sidewalks or parking lots as extra dining space.

The city has allowed this since 2020, but the city hasn't passed any ordinances allowing it in 2023.

“Between COVID and then after COVID, everyone wanted to be outside even more," Beudert said. "So having a patio, it's very critical to success here in downtown Cleveland.”



Beudert said he wants the patio outside to compliment the neighborhood pizza shop look inside.



“Pizza is the quintessential grab and go downtown slice, and we wanted the patio to reflect that," Beudert said. "Something casual, comfortable hangout, eat some pizza, watch the crowds walking by before or after an event or on your lunch hour.”



The restaurant just opened its doors, and Beudert said this is the perfect time to open, since it’s right at the start of patio season.