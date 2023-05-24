The beer industry in North Carolina supports more than 75,000 jobs and over $12.8 billion in the state’s economy, according to a biennial report by the Beer Serves America.

The report shows the beer industry within the state generates $1.8 billion in overall tax revenue and pays more than $3.8 billion in wages.

“The data is clear. Beer plays a critical role in driving economic growth in North Carolina while creating well paying job opportunities for all North Carolina residents,” said Tee Nunnelee, president of Coastal Beverage in Wilmington and chairman of the North Carolina Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association.

Across the U.S., the beer industry supports a total of 2.4 million local jobs and contributes more than $409 billion to the economy, according to the report.

“Beer continues to be America’s favorite alcohol beverage because of its cultural heritage, its important place in our nation’s history and its unique ability to bring people together,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute.

Since Beer Serves America’s report from 2021, the industry had an increase of 400,000 new industry jobs, and $78 billion in economic impact across the U.S.

“We’re proud to represent over 4,200 distribution employees who work tirelessly to make sure that our neighborhood stores and restaurants are always stocked with delicious beverages that help bring communities together,” said Nunnelee. This report makes it clear how vital these men and women are to the prosperity of North Carolina. We’ll say ‘Cheers to that!’”