With remote and hybrid work now the norm, a co-working and meeting company believes their business model could very well represent the future. In their spaces, companies don’t sign leases, they sign up for a membership that offers access to high end office facilities.

“We’re one of the few spaces that actually have co-working and meeting space in the same spot” said Lizzie Suiter, head of corporate operations for Convene, which bills itself as a hospitality company that runs office buildings more like hotels, chock full of amenities.

“We have an in-house chef, an in-house team, the A-V is in house and all of our meeting rooms are equipped with enterprise grade technology and beautiful furniture,” Suiter said.

They’re capitalizing on a bright spot in a depressed commercial real estate market, where a report from the Real Estate Board of New York showed that broker confidence in the commercial space hit an all-time low in the first quarter of the year. Another report by Cushman and Wakefield put the vacancy rate at 22%, up from a historical average of 12%. But, Class A buildings are faring better that those rated Class B or C.

“It’s hard to go back to the way it was,” said Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, describing post-pandemic work expectations. “People are used to working from home [and] having that flexibility in their lives. As a result, when you look at the office market in New York, Class A, especially in the top half of Class A, seems to be experiencing much less of an impact.”

Miller says the rest of the market is seeing up to 50% discounts in leasing prices, reflecting the drop in demand.

“We’re just finding that there’s actually a rush to Class A buildings where our locations are because of the amenities and because it is that elevated workday experience,” Suiter said.

Convene’s business model represents one way forward as the uncertainty in the commercial market weighs on the city’s recovery, and it’s an indication of what it might take to get workers back into office buildings at pre-pandemic levels.