CLEVELAND — Danny Hearns owns Mindful Mariners, which is a company that helps prepare boats for the water. That process includes buffing the hull.

“We’re removing the oxidation on this boat," Hearns said. "It’s kinda got a buildup, like sometimes you’ll see on the headlights of your car.”



Changing the oil is a must for any boat owner. Hearns said his company also helps recycle the used oil for the client.



“You should be doing this once a year," Hearns said. "Definitely making sure the fluids are changed. Most of the time, we try to do this in the fall. Just so when we pop the boat in the water, it's usually just putting the batteries on, doing a spring commission, like a tune up.”



The process also includes lifting the boat into the water.



A recent report by The Boating Association of Ohio found the state has 653,136 registered boats, which they say is sixth in the country. In 2020, there were roughly 593,000 registered boats, according to data from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The report estimates those boats will take 36% of all Ohioans on the water at some point this season. Hearns said that means more people asking for a tune up before casting off.



“We’re in high demand," Hearns said. "I would say right now our company is about three to four weeks out. So if you turn in a work order today. We would probably not be able to get to you until, like, the end of June or early July.”



Hearns said the boating boom is both a windfall and a job creator. He needs more people to help handle the increased calls.



“Since the amount of new registered boats, we’ve probably been doing this, I mean, probably doubled the amount that we usually would do," Hearns said.



The Boating Association found that the marine industry employs more than 20,000 people at marinas and dealers across Ohio, and more than 24,000 jobs are affected indirectly from boating activities. Hearns’ new challenge isn’t to find clients, it’s keeping up with all the new customers.



“As a whole, our company’s grown I'd say anywhere from 40-50%," Hearns said.