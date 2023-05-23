BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Many small-town butcher shops have come and gone, but Brockport's newest business is all about meat. Buirch's Custom Cuts sells pork, chicken and beef.

Mike Buirch has been mastering his butchering skills since he was a teenager. He’s been the go-to guy for deer processing and has always dreamed of owning his own meat market. He does now and it's located in his hometown of Brockport right on North Main Street.

“I’ve always wanted to put a meat market in Brockport,” said Buirch “I wanted to bring something to the community that we haven’t had in many years. The last real butcher shop we had was in Ryan’s Big M, and it closed more than 10 years ago if not longer."

He only buys meat sourced from wholesalers in the USA. It’s hand-cut and as custom as you want it.

“We have bottom round roast, top round roast,” Buirch said. “We always keep some fresh in the back in case anyone needs anything cut that day. I am usually here every single day to make sure everybody can get stuff cut fresh and anything special. We get the poundage that you’re looking for and the thickness of steaks and how many of each you are looking for. If you want half of them done fresh and the other half frozen, we can do that. You can put some in the freezer and leave it in that vacuum-sealed packaging so you know it is going to last upwards of three years inside that freezer.”

After two months in business, some of the customer favorites are anything that's homemade. Biurch’s makes sausage from scratch and hamburger patties with flavors for everyone.

Buirch is all in for the right reasons. He’s all about good quality great tasting meat that his neighbors can afford.

“We do the lowest prices we can,” Buirch said. “I’d rather move more product and make less than move one thing to make more. We want to look out for the community and everybody around it. It’s been a great opening month. So it’s awesome.”

Buirch's Custom Cuts is open every day except Monday. You'll find Mike and the team at 26 North Main St. in Brockport and at (585) 391-3241.