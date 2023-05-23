With a little more than a week to go until the June 1 debt default deadline set forth by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told his conference Tuesday morning that he and the White House are “nowhere near a deal yet,” according to Punchbowl News.

McCarthy’s comments come one day after a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, which both men characterized as “productive,” but similarly advised that they were still far apart on an accord



The White House’s top negotiators returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to continue negotiations with McCarthy’s team





“We are nowhere near a deal yet,” McCarthy told a closed-door meeting of his conference, per Punchbowl and other news outlets, asking his fellow Republicans to “hang with me on the debt limit.”

Speaking to reporters after the GOP meeting, McCarthy reiterated his position.

“We’re not there yet,” McCarthy said Tuesday morning, before railing on Democrats and the Biden administration and accusing them of reckless spending.

“There are certain things that divide us,” he added. “You cannot spend more money next year than we spent this year. Clear as day.”

But, McCarthy said, it’s possible that “we could finish this by June 1,” the date that Yellen and other economists warn is the ‘x-date’ when the U.S. can no longer pay its bills.

If Congress fails to act in time, the U.S. would default on its loans for the first time in its history, resulting in social security, military pay and other checks not going out and the government and Americans being hit with higher interest rates. A U.S. debt default also could roil global markets and potentially trigger a recession, leading to job layoffs, experts say. Even butting up against that deadline without a deal could come with consequences.

The California Republican said that the House has already done its job by passing a bill to raise the debt ceiling in April, slamming the Democratic-led Senate for its inaction and the Biden administration on spending and the state of the economy.

“I don't understand why they thought this day would never come,” he said. “That's why on Feb. 1, when I sat down with the President, I said let's work together.”

In a statement after Monday’s meeting, President Biden called the meeting “productive,” noting that both leaders “reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement.”

"While there are areas of disagreement, the Speaker and I, and his lead negotiators Chairman [Patrick] McHenry and Congressman [Garret] Graves, and our staffs will continue to discuss the path forward," the president added.

To that end, the White House’s top negotiators – Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, counselor Steve Ricchetti and White House Office of Legislative Affairs Director Louisa Terrell – returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to continue negotiations with McCarthy’s team.

“Just going to work,” Ricchetti told reporters.

McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that he's "hopeful" that there will be progress from the day's discussions.

Also Tuesday, House Democratic leaders held a press conference to condemn the spending cuts proposed by Republicans in their bill to raise the debt limit.

“The MAGA majority wants the American people to make an impossible choice: accept devastating cuts or a devastating default,” House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said, accusing the GOP of manufacturing a debt limit crisis “so they can bully and threaten the very people they were sent to Washington to represent.”

“So here's my advice to Speaker McCarthy: start listening to the people that we represent,” she continued.

California Rep. Pete Aguilar, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, condemned moderate Republicans for going along with their conference and supporting McCarthy’s bill.

“They could have voted with the American people to protect seniors and veterans and school teachers,” Aguilar said. “Instead they joined hands with [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene and [New York Rep.] George Santos.”

“We intend to do the right thing by the American people, to do what we have done time and time again: pay our bills and avoid a disastrous default and put people over politics,” said Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse.

Some House Democrats are raising concerns about potential concessions the White House may give to Speaker McCarthy in exchange for a deal to avert default, particularly increased work requirements for social safety net programs and cutting spending.

"I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire House Democratic caucus," Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CNN on Tuesday. "It's important that we don't take steps back from the very strong agenda that the president himself shepherded and led over the last two years."

"It's going to be a problem," New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet. "We do not legislate through the debt ceiling for this very reason."

"I cannot support work requirements, additional work requirements, which are just going to take away benefits," California Rep. Ro Khanna told ABC News.

Moderates in the Democratic conference, on the other hand, took a different approach.

"I'm open to anything at this point, to avoid default," Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips told ABC News.

Spectrum News' Cassie Semyon, Ryan Chatelain and Joseph Konig contributed to this report.