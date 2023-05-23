MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Faith leaders say they plan to speak with Manatee County commissioners to again stress the importance of affordable housing in the area.

Church leaders say they are seeing an increasing number of people approach them after services to discuss their struggles with rising rent costs and difficulties in finding a place to live.

The proposal on Tuesday's commission meeting agenda for the "Whitfield Preserve affordable housing development" would create at least 64, but as many as 192, 750-square-foot units.

Church leaders have been asking the commission to commit to building 1,000 plus units for people making 80% area median income or less. That is about $69,000 for a household of four and $48,000 for a household of one.

One of the advocates for this movement is the Rev. Matthew Grunfeld from the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation.

"If we commit ourselves to that goal it has to be attainable," said Grunfeld. "It’s not a matter of if, it's a matter of how.”