An Italian manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations, called alpitronic Americas, will create 300 new jobs geared toward product developers, engineers and service technicians in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest more than $18.3 million to locate its U.S. headquarters to Charlotte at a facility off of Westpark Drive, according to a news release from Tammy Thompson, public information officer with Mecklenburg County. The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s effort to support the business’ location in Mecklenburg County.

After choosing a site in Mecklenburg County, the state’s Economic Investment Committee approved a job development grant that will move $775,750 into the state’s Industrial Development utility account to help finance upgrades in rural communities across the state to attract future business, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“We’re excited to start our operations for the U.S. in Charlotte shortly,” CEO of alpitronic Americas Philipp Senoner said. “Our decision to come to North Carolina, a state which is developing towards an e-mobility cluster, was consciously made based on the economic conditions.”

Salaries for the new positions will vary, but the average salary is $90,158, according to the release. The majority of the openings are geared toward product developers, engineers and service technicians, but the remaining positions include a variety of roles in finance and accounting, human resources, IT and sales.