KENOSHA, Wis.— A Kenosha family will soon move into their first home that is being built through Habitat for Humanity.

When you add together inflation, with high interest and mortgage rates, things can be tricky for families trying to but a home. For many, this has even halted the process.

However, for the Concepcion family, they have found a way to move into a home to fit their family through the help of volunteers and their own hard work.

This summer is an exciting time for Amy Concepcion and her family.

“I’m always overwhelmed with emotion every time I come in, because something new is always happening,” Concepcion said.

They are in the process of helping build their own home, with contractors who are donating their time and expertise.

The Concepcion family have always rented, while trying to save-up enough money to buy a place for their three children to call their own. However, with inflation, the couple has had a hard time being able to afford a house big enough to fit their family of five.

“We work extremely hard to keep up.” Concepcion said. “Especially with inflation. We got higher paying jobs and it still seems to not be enough,”

That’s where Riley construction comes in. They are known for their commercial builds, however, they have been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Kenosha to be able to help build homes to help make owning a home more accessible.

“Our people want to give back.” Riley Construction president, Ben Kossow said. “We have these tradesmen who can work with their hands and they want to give back,”

The Concepcion’s home is the seventeenth home the Habitat for Humanity Kenosha chapter has created. The eighteenth home is being built right next door. The home isn’t free to homeowners. All of the new owners, including Concepcion, help build their homes. In turn they get a break on their mortgage, bringing it down to an amount they can afford. Habitat calls it sweat equity.

“A home is more than just a house.” Habitat for Humanity Kenosha executive director, Angela Elliot said. “It sets a foundation for their future. iI sets them up for generational wealth. It sets them up for a future that they can be proud of,”

The program also helps build-up neighborhoods with families who are eternally grateful for the work the community has put it to help build their homes.

“It’s something that we work really hard to provide the kids stability and just, it’s been a long time coming.” Concepcion said. “It means the world to us.”

This family’s dream has now become a reality. They are continuing to work to finish up their home and expect to be living in it by the end of this summer.