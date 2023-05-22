SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Eighty percent of small businesses survive the first year. But the Small Business Association said that number drops to 70% in the second year.

Local leaders across Ohio understand the importance small businesses have on the local economy and understand that they need some help. Hamilton County hosted its first-ever Small Business Day, with over 900 small businesses in attendance.

What You Need To Know

Nearly 1,000 small businesses signed up for the first-ever Hamilton County Small Business



The event hosted panels, provided resources and industry experts for business owners to meet with



Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece helped make this event happen to make sure business owners know all the resources they have through the county



Commissioner Reece also announced the county's new Office of Small Business

Steven Easley is mapping out his plan for the Small Business Day to make the most of all of the resources offered.

Easley owns his own media company and is eager to learn how to continue to grow.

He is one of hundreds of business owners at the first-ever Hamilton County Small Business Day- a day meant to provide resources and connections for these small businesses. Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece helped make this event happen and is hopeful events like this will help attract more small business owners to come to the county.

“If we as a county do not put the emphasis and the infrastructure and the financing to help small businesses, we will become a county of the past," Commissioner Reece said.

“That’s the fun part of it! You keep learning!” Easley said of his time as a business owner, which was 17 years.

He’s eager to make the most of the day’s opportunities.

“Gotta get in here and schedule those times because those slots will fill up," he said.

For example, like meeting one-on-one with large corporations.

“It’s priceless because you get first-hand understanding of what their needs and challenges are and if you can provide a solution," Easley said.

Between that, workshops and other resources, business owners like Easley are able to leave the event knowing there’s much to look forward to.

“When we have an opportunity to find new clients or developments that we can be a part of, it’s very exciting," he said.

This event also kicked off Hamilton County’s Office of Small Business which aims to help small businesses throughout the year by answering their questions.