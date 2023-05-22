TAMPA, Fla. — Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, was welcomed with great enthusiasm as he embarked on a visit to the United States alongside US federal officials.

The purpose of their visit was to tour agricultural fields and engage with hundreds of temporary Mexican farmworkers employed in the region.

The trip aimed to gather information about the business operations that support both the US and Mexican economies and address any pertinent issues.

Minister Ebrard expressed satisfaction with the work conditions during his interaction with the farmworkers, stating, "They have the legal papers. They have their rights, the support for health, and so apparently, as far as I can see, they’re happy with this kind of organization."

Gildardo Cruz Antonio, who has worked at the business for seven years, echoed the sentiment of contentment, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on his family's well-being.

Thanks to his employment, Antonio shared, "My family lives better. I live better. Before, I didn’t have a house, but now I have a good house. I have more cash for my sons and daughters. I live better."

As some farmworkers prepared to return to Mexico, others were set to take their places.

This ongoing business venture between the two countries is continually being refined.

Minister Ebrard expressed optimism about its potential, stating, "We are going to have more talks with them once they return to Mexico in order to learn from their experiences. As far as I can see, this is something that’s valuable and important for Mexicans."