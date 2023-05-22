A nonprofit in Ithaca that works to make it more affordable to use a car on an as-needed basis paused operations last week as they wait movement on a state bill that would keep it economical for them to continue its mission.

Ithaca Carshare has been operating in the city for 15 years, but after a federal insurance company that did business with the group didn't renew the plan, the nonprofit was left without options.

The group is waiting on a bill to pass in Albany that would allow out-of-state insurance companies to write insurance.

That bill is sitting in the Insurance Committee of the state Senate, and Ithaca Carshare is hoping it can get on the calendar and voted on before the end of session which is quickly approaching.