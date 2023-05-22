More Americans felt they were worse off financially in 2022 compared to the previous year, spiking from 20% in 2021 to 35% last year, according to a report from the Federal Reserve released Monday.

The percentage is the highest since the Federal Reserve began asking the question in 2014, with a previous high of 24% in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw a net of 9.4 million jobs lost.

What You Need To Know More Americans felt they were worse off financially in 2022 compared to the previous year, spiking from 20% in 2021 to 35% last year, according to a report from the Federal Reserve released Monday



The report said many respondents pointed to the rising cost of food, gas and utilities as wages lagged. One person surveyed said “energy costs, grocery costs, gasoline: everything we buy now has increased drastically"



Government, nonprofit and private assistance played a major role in keeping some Americans afloat in 2022, according to the survey data



Education level, race and ethnicity played a role in people’s economic conditions, particularly among those whose income fluctuated month to month

While 35% of adults felt they were worse off financially, 73% said they were either “doing okay” or “living comfortably,” according to the survey of over 11,000 adults in October, but that was still a decline of five percentage points from 2021. The remaining 27% said they were “just getting by” or finding it difficult to get by.”

“Fifty-four percent of adults said that their budgets had been affected ‘a lot’ by price increases,” a release from the central bank reads. “Parents living with children under age 18, Black adults, Hispanic adults, and those with a disability were more likely to say that their budgets had been affected ‘a lot’ by higher prices.”

The report said many respondents pointed to the rising cost of food, gas and utilities as wages lagged. One person surveyed said “energy costs, grocery costs, gasoline: everything we buy now has increased drastically.”

“Prices [are] going up but our paychecks don’t. [It is] hard to afford what we need and our kids need,” another respondent said.

Roughly two-thirds of adults credited inflation for their decision to stop using a product or use it less, with 64% switching to a cheaper product.

For 18% of people surveyed, the largest expense they could cover with savings was under $100. Among renters, almost two-thirds said one reason they rented was because they couldn’t afford a down payment, with 17% saying they fell behind on rent in the last year.

While 33% said their family’s monthly income increased in 2022, 40% said their monthly spending increased and 23% said their spending increased while their income did not. Roughly a third of adults said their family income was under $25,000 a year, while another third said their family income was over $100,000.

One factor contributing to less manageable costs was the decrease in unemployment assistance as pandemic-era commitments lapsed, the report said.

Government, nonprofit and private assistance played a major role in keeping some Americans afloat in 2022, according to the survey data, but largely stayed level compared to 2021. Social Security contributed to 27% of respondents’ income, while welfare and unemployment payments contributed to 8%. Private and nonprofit income sources assisted 15% of those surveyed and 8% received financial help from friends or family. Another 9% of adults received free groceries or meals through a food pantry, religious organization or community organization.

There was a 10 percentage point drop in people’s rating of their local economy, with 38% describing it as “good” or “excellent” compared to 48% in 2021. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, 63% said their local economy was “good” or excellent.”

Nationally, people’s perceptions of the economy were even worse, dropping to 18% or adults believing it was “good” or “excellent,” the lowest since the Federal Reserve began asking in 2017, when it was 41%.

Education level, race and ethnicity played a role in people’s economic conditions, particularly among those whose income fluctuated month to month. Among that cohort, 34% of those who had a high school degree, GED, or less education said they struggled to pay bills because their income was inconsistent. Only 17% of those with some college education or a degree said they struggled because of their varied income.

Black and Hispanic adults were both more likely to have inconsistent sources of income and experience hardship. Among both groups, 64% said they were doing at least okay financially, compared to 77% for white Americans and 81% for Asian Americans.

Among those who identify as LGBTQ, 65% said they were doing at least okay, ten percentage points below non-LGBTQ respondents. Transgender and nonbinary adults fared even worse, at 55%.