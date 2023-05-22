CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Real estate experts say the looming default on U.S. loans could lead to a real estate standstill in North Carolina.

What You Need To Know Top congressional leaders set to discuss debt ceiling increase Monday



Defaulting on U.S. loans could mean fewer buyers jumping into the real estate market



Mortgage rates could surpass 8% if default happens

President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders discussed increasing the U.S. government’s borrowing power Monday. This comes after several failed attempts to reach an agreement to avoid defaulting on federal loans by June 1.

Defaulting could mean delayed Social Security payments, American stocks to plummet and a spike in unemployment. Mortgage rates could also surpass 8%, according to Zillow predictions.

Tiffany Johannes, president of Canopy Realtor Association, says higher mortgage rates could cripple North Carolina’s real estate market.

“If the government decided to default on their loans, or not raise the debt ceiling, we would be in a serious situation,” she said. “Interest rates would go up to 8% and perhaps higher. So, from a buying standpoint, we would not see many buyers out there at that rate.”

However, if top legislators come to an agreement by next week’s deadline, Johannes says real estate business will continue as usual.

“A spring market that is getting off the ground, still seeing multiple offers,” she said. “We’re still seeing buyers out there figuring out how to make it work at an interest rate in today’s environment.”

She added, raising the debt ceiling doesn’t mean the market will be stagnant either.

“We’ve seen as the federal government shifts and raises the rates, pausing," she said. "It’s almost like playing the game of red light, green light as a child.”

Regardless of a looming economic downturn, Johannes recommends talking to a realtor sooner rather than later if you’re seriously considering buying a home.