CLERMONT, Fla. — The Amateur Athletic Union on Monday announced plans for the 100-square-foot AAU Event Center at Olympus by late 2025.

The AAU Event Center at Olympus is expected to feature basketball, volleyball, martial arts, cheer, pickleball, climbing, futsal (indoor soccer), baseball and softball (pitching and hitting), as well as AAU offices, retail pavilions and cafés, AAU said.

The facility will be located at the highest spot on the Olympus property in the Wellness Way area in Clermont

It is designed to include a range of traditional and emerging sports across indoor and outdoor training and competition venues.

At full build-out, the sports campus also is expected to include a 5,800 seat, multipurpose arena, an international soccer center with a 3,500-seat soccer stadium and multiple soccer pitches; a 4.5-mile trail system for triathlon and other special events; a beach volleyball pavilion; an Ice Center (twin ice pads for ice hockey and figure skating); and the largest authentic red-clay tennis court center in the United States, Olympus Orlando said. It is located at the highest elevation on the Olympus property in the Wellness Way area in Clermont.

The cornerstone will be the Athlete Center and Performance Institute, which will offer sports training and conditioning, nutrition services and broadcast/media technology.

The plan is to offer a year-round schedule of amateur, collegiate and elite events, onsite hospitality and entertainment.

“Olympus is creating the most impressive environment for athletes, fans and the community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” AAU Governor Kim Fessler said. “To think that we can now host, for example, the largest volleyball event in the world at Olympus — with on-property hotels and entertainment, and a special Performance Institute for the athletes — is just beyond exciting.”

AAU, which is marking its 135th anniversary, offers 41 sports programs and runs events such as the AAU Junior Olympic Games, the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships, and it presents the AAU James E. Sullivan Award to honor America’s top amateur athlete.

“Our new home at Olympus will be a beacon for our 700,000-plus members and over 150,000 volunteers across 41 sports programs and 55 U.S. districts,” Fessler said.

AAU's headquarters currently are located in Lake Buena Vista, off Hotel Plaza Boulevard. Many of its tournaments now are held at Disney's Wide World of Sports, bringing thousands of athletes and their families to the area.

EDGE Sports Group, athletic ecosystem specialists, will lead development and management of the AAU Event Center, the Ice Center and other venues, Olympus Orlando said.

“We look forward to welcoming AAU to the Olympus community and destination, and to the Clermont-Wellness Way area,” Clermont City Manager Brian Bulthuis said. “With today’s announcement, Clermont is truly solidifying its reputation nationally as the ‘Choice of Champions'.”

Olympus' portfolio includes athletes and coaches, global sports, performance, media and event organizations.