MILWAUKEE — With the Milwaukee Night Market making its annual return this summer, Westown Association recently announced more than 180 local businesses that will take part in the seasonal event.

This year, the event footprint has expanded to include 2nd Street between Wells Street and Michigan Street, adding nearly 20 more vendor booths

“We had an overwhelming number of applications for 2023, with over 450 businesses applying to vend at the Milwaukee Night Market,” Westown Association Executive Director Stacie Callies said. “Our curation team thoughtfully reviewed each and every application with the goal of featuring as many businesses as possible that represent the diversity of our city. There will be something for everyone at each Market, and we can’t wait to see the thousands of people show up to support these local entrepreneurs.”

Hot Box Pizza MKE – Offers a large selection of wood-fired personal-sized pizzas that appeal to all appetites.

– Offers a large selection of wood-fired personal-sized pizzas that appeal to all appetites. Inmoxicated – Based in Racine, Inmoxicated provides an extensive selection of premium, alcohol-free beverage alternatives.

– Based in Racine, Inmoxicated provides an extensive selection of premium, alcohol-free beverage alternatives. Rooted MKE – A BIPOC centered children’s bookstore, makerspace and literacy center that seeks to provide BIPOC youth a reflection of themselves through a curated selection of titles, as well as educate non-POC youth through early exposure to titles that depict BIPOC characters.

American Family Insurance is returning for its third year, sponsoring vendor fees for five entrepreneurs at each of the four events by selecting vendors that feature diversity.

The five sponsored vendors are:

Beauty from the Root – A holistic skin care company that prides itself on creating luxurious handcrafted skin care products using nature-made ingredients.

– A holistic skin care company that prides itself on creating luxurious handcrafted skin care products using nature-made ingredients. BonBon Boba MKE – Serving fresh boba tea flavors including Lavender Milk, Thai Tea and more.

– Serving fresh boba tea flavors including Lavender Milk, Thai Tea and more. Brava Blooms & Bouquet Bar – A woman-owned floral studio in Milwaukee with the mission to bring joy through uniquely curated blooms.

– A woman-owned floral studio in Milwaukee with the mission to bring joy through uniquely curated blooms. Corazoncito Styles Boutique – Modern jewelry and accessories with the special touch of Mexican culture.

– Modern jewelry and accessories with the special touch of Mexican culture. Rhubarb & Ice – Nourishing the community with their Lavender Lemonade and Taco Dope Dip, as well as copper and brass jewelry designs.

The full list of participating vendors can be found at mkenightmarket.com.

Each evening, the Milwaukee Night Market will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue. This year, the event footprint has expanded to include 2nd Street between Wells Street and Michigan Street, adding nearly 20 more vendor booths.

The event is hosted by Westown Association and presented by Clover from Fiserv.