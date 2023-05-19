RALEIGH, N.C. — You can soon walk through more of downtown Raleigh with a cup of alcohol.

What You Need To Know The Sip N' Stroll District in downtown Raleigh will expand in August



New boundaries include more of the Warehouse District community and portions of the Capital District



Hours will start sooner



Flying Saucer's general manager says she hopes expansion draws more sales

The Raleigh City Council has voted to expand the social district and the hours for fun. The extended hours of operation and added areas will begin on Aug. 15.

#ICYMI I am sure most of you are watching the Carolina Hurricanes. (as you should be) For those of you seeing this, the Raleigh City Council has approved an expansion of the downtown social district. Current boundaries are in, and future boundaries are purple. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/zHWjDZx2YD — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) May 19, 2023

What’s better than ordering a drink at one joint and bee-bopping over to another with the same adult beverage? Kim Miller said just about nothing.

“I'm hoping it can definitely bring some new faces our way,” Miller said.

Miller is the general manager of the Flying Saucer in downtown and has been for three years.

“It was good. It was definitely welcoming news,” Miller said.

The city council is adding more streets, cross-streets and parts of downtown to the Sip N’ Stroll District. When Miller heard that, all she could see were dollar signs.

Due to rave reviews taken from survey participants, the city council is widening the open container policy to more of the Warehouse District and portions of the Capital District up to Hillsborough Street.

Some of the feedback the city council received is that the social district HAS led to increased sales. There have been little to no issues with public intoxication, and the area for open containers needs more permanent signage. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/xG8S7Vz55v — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) May 19, 2023

The boundaries extend to West Morgan Street where you can find Miller's draught emporium.

“I feel like the city is always doing things to bring business down our way. Really kind of help out businesses that are in downtown Raleigh so that is nice,” Miller said.

Miller said the restaurant has averaged $55,000 a week in sales after lifting safety restrictions, which beats its pre-pandemic revenue in 2019.

“It’s been really good. Honestly, since the pandemic, we’ve seen a boom in business,” she said.

Based on feedback from other downtown bars and restaurants, the social district has been financially good for them, too.

Furthermore, 77% of survey respondents appear to see the social district has a positive addition to the downtown area. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/7200SiEdQS — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) May 19, 2023.

All of this comes as the restaurant celebrates its 23rd anniversary this weekend. Plus, who can say no to patio season when the weather is warm, the drinks are cold and the company is good.

Below are some of the things to keep in mind while sipping and strolling:

• More areas where you can carry your to-go beverage and more establishments that can participate

• Change in operating hours from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days per week

• New permanent signs throughout the social district area

• New permanent trash and recycling receptacles

Moore Square and Nash Square are not part of the expansion.