RALEIGH, N.C. — You can soon walk through more of downtown Raleigh with a cup of alcohol.
The Raleigh City Council has voted to expand the social district and the hours for fun. The extended hours of operation and added areas will begin on Aug. 15.
What’s better than ordering a drink at one joint and bee-bopping over to another with the same adult beverage? Kim Miller said just about nothing.
“I'm hoping it can definitely bring some new faces our way,” Miller said.
Miller is the general manager of the Flying Saucer in downtown and has been for three years.
“It was good. It was definitely welcoming news,” Miller said.
The city council is adding more streets, cross-streets and parts of downtown to the Sip N’ Stroll District. When Miller heard that, all she could see were dollar signs.
Due to rave reviews taken from survey participants, the city council is widening the open container policy to more of the Warehouse District and portions of the Capital District up to Hillsborough Street.
The boundaries extend to West Morgan Street where you can find Miller's draught emporium.
“I feel like the city is always doing things to bring business down our way. Really kind of help out businesses that are in downtown Raleigh so that is nice,” Miller said.
Miller said the restaurant has averaged $55,000 a week in sales after lifting safety restrictions, which beats its pre-pandemic revenue in 2019.
“It’s been really good. Honestly, since the pandemic, we’ve seen a boom in business,” she said.
Based on feedback from other downtown bars and restaurants, the social district has been financially good for them, too.
All of this comes as the restaurant celebrates its 23rd anniversary this weekend. Plus, who can say no to patio season when the weather is warm, the drinks are cold and the company is good.
Below are some of the things to keep in mind while sipping and strolling:
• More areas where you can carry your to-go beverage and more establishments that can participate
• Change in operating hours from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days per week
• New permanent signs throughout the social district area
• New permanent trash and recycling receptacles
Moore Square and Nash Square are not part of the expansion.