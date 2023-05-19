APPLETON, Wis. — With just a few weeks to go before graduation, Lawrence University student Jonathan Hogan was busy at a laptop working on his visa application.

A little later this year, he’ll be heading to Austria to teach English.

What You Need To Know A recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers says businesses expect to hire about 4% more gradates than they did in 2022





Tech sector hiring has softened





Education, nonprofit and health care are areas that continue with strong hiring trends

“I think it’s an exciting time of life. I’m a little worried about the transition, just logistically,” he said. “In my case, figuring out all the visa work. But mostly I’m excited to go out in the broader world. I think I’m well prepared.”

Hogan said he’s relieved to have the year-long Fulbright Scholarship teaching position lined up.

“I also applied for a different Fulbright program that took forever to get back to me, so it was really nerve-racking not to know,” he said. “It’s definitely good to know. I’m also looking forward to the summer as a time where I don’t have much going on so I can think about next steps more concretely. It’s been really busy here.”

A recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers said businesses expect to hire about 4% more gradates than they did in 2022. While that number is up over last year, it’s down from a projected 15% increase last fall.

Ty Collins, assistant director at the Lawrence University Career Center, said the job market is generally good, but a little uneven.

“The job market is, I think, a little bit stronger than it was a year ago, but it’s a bit of a mixed bag as well,” he said. “I’m talking specifically in the areas of software and technology, which are usually the leaders in hiring. That’s not the case this year. If you’ve seen the news at all over the past ever months, those areas have been laying off thousands of people.”

Uncertainty about the economy is also tempering some hiring.

“Where we are seeing the hiring a lot, this year, is in health care, which is true most years, as well as areas like nonprofit and education,” Collins said. “Those are some of the stronger areas. We are seeing Lawrence students go in that direction.”

Following his overseas teaching job, Hogan plans to return to grad school with an eye on studying sociology or writing.

“Long term, I’m really quite torn. I would love to do more research and do work in sociology,” he said. “I’ve trained as a German studies scholar here, which I really enjoy, but I’m also really drawn to creative writing. It really depends on this next year and what I gravitate more towards."