HAMILTON CO., Ohio — Small businesses in Ohio are finding help with some of their biggest challenges.

  • Hamilton County is hosting its first-ever Small Business Day

  • Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece helped bring the event to life

  • Business owners will have access to resources and help with their small business questions

  • Over 900 small businesses have registered

Hamilton County is hosting its first-ever Small Business Day. The event is spearheaded by Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece, who said this is an actionable event- leading small business owners to the resources they need.

Commissioner Alicia Reece helped organize the Small Business Day (Spectrum News/Katie Kapusta)

The free event will include workshops, people from programs across the state to speak to, as well as an ability to apply for a new $4 million grant that is meant to help small businesses in the county. Commissioner Reece says after the pandemic, it’s still vital to support these businesses.

Nolia, a restaurant in OTR, has seen a lot of success since it opened last year (Spectrum News/Katie Kapusta)

“The most important thing is for us to have a relationship with the small businesses for them to understand that we want to do business with you as a county and we want to also make sure your business grows within our county,” Commissioner Reece said. “And I want to make sure that the small businesses know all of the things that are available.”

The event is on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. So far, over 900 small businesses have registered to attend. 