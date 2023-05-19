HAMILTON CO., Ohio — Small businesses in Ohio are finding help with some of their biggest challenges.

What You Need To Know

Hamilton County is hosting its first-ever Small Business Day



Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece helped bring the event to life



Business owners will have access to resources and help with their small business questions



Over 900 small businesses have registered

Hamilton County is hosting its first-ever Small Business Day. The event is spearheaded by Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece, who said this is an actionable event- leading small business owners to the resources they need.

The free event will include workshops, people from programs across the state to speak to, as well as an ability to apply for a new $4 million grant that is meant to help small businesses in the county. Commissioner Reece says after the pandemic, it’s still vital to support these businesses.

“The most important thing is for us to have a relationship with the small businesses for them to understand that we want to do business with you as a county and we want to also make sure your business grows within our county,” Commissioner Reece said. “And I want to make sure that the small businesses know all of the things that are available.”

The event is on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. So far, over 900 small businesses have registered to attend.