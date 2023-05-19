RALEIGH, N.C. — The Got to Be N.C. Festival is back at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds from May 19 to May 21.

The three-day festival gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy so many things. There are animals, games, events, music and food.

One vendor that will be there is the Raleigh Popsicle Co. This business makes frozen treats and will be participating in the festival for the first time this year. Cristhian Rocuts, one of the owners, said they have spent hours making around 2,000 popsicles.

“The last thing we want to do is run out, because we don’t have the opportunity to come make them, it’s not like a food truck making hamburgers or something,” Nikki Jones, one of the owners, said. “If they run out of french fries, they just have to buy more french fries. No, we have to come make our product.”

They wanted to be a part of the festival because they are all about local foods.

“Got to Be N.C. itself is about your product, your product has to be made in North Carolina, and like I said we try to make sure to use local fruit as much as we possibly can,” Jones said. “So, we feel like that’s kind of part of our thing. I mean, even if you look at our sign out front, it says local homemade fresh fruit.”

Jones said events like this one are helpful to get local support.

“With any festival, we have people that come into our shops, and they are like, 'We had your popsicles at Seafood Festival.' So now we are going to have people that come in, and they are like, 'Oh, yeah we had your popsicles at the Got to Be N.C. Festival,'” Jones said.

They will be inside the Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace.

Raleigh Popsicle Co. has been making popsicles for around two years. Their journey started out at the flea market, and they took their talents to Crabtree Valley Mall. They also have a store in downtown Raleigh. Jones and Rocuts said they participate in other events and have partnered with other businesses as well.

“After you have a small bite, selling popsicles on Saturdays and Sundays at the flea market, to grabbing your key and opening your store, and said everything you have inside is mine because we are working very hard for that, it's a very cool feeling," Rocuts said.