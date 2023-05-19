COLUMBUS, Ohio — Warm temperatures and dry weather allowed for progress in field planting, according to a United States Department of Agriculture report.

What You Need To Know According to the USDA Ohio Crop Weather Report, "Farmers took advantage of last week’s midweek sunny spell to make considerable headway in planting."



The report is released weekly from April through November



According to the report, "there were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 14."

According to the report, farmers were able to continue, "tillage, planting, cutting of forage crops, and applications of fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide."

“You want to put your seed in the ground. And warm, wet soils; that's okay,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "But if it's wet and cold, which is what we've had too much of, then you're getting the seed into a soil bed that is not conducive to good germination, getting a good stand, but progress is picking up."

Gardening on the go!



We are entering food preservation season and our partners at OSU Extension offer some amazing resources.



They have free webinars on making your food last. They also offer free pressure canner testing.https://t.co/cs8NrTGTrEhttps://t.co/CkjdztXSwp pic.twitter.com/yKBSGb65ZY — ODA (@OhioDeptofAg) May 17, 2023

The report said oat progress reached 85% planted and 65% emerged. Winter wheat reached 89% jointed and 11% headed. Winter Wheat is nearing harvest. Crop condition was rated 71% good to excellent. Meanwhile, corn and soybean planting progress was reported to be just shy of 30% planted.

"It's a constant game of watching, checking the weather, checking the plant, and then deciding [whether] I need to take action," Vance said.