Applications are now open for 43North's ninth start-up competition.

The competition awards $1 million to five startup companies to help them grow in Buffalo.

"The transformative economic success offered by 43North elevates our communities with innovative job creation, cutting-edge businesses, and the draw of diverse, top talent to our region. I look forward to supporting this year's applicants and I thank 43North for fueling an economic resurgence in Western New York," Mayor Byron Brown said.

In October, 43North will hold a live pitch event where the winners will be selected. The event will be held at Shea's Performing Arts Center, where a panel of judges will consider pitches from up to ten finalists, then select and announce the five winning companies on stage. The startups selected to join 43North's 2024 cohort will each receive a $1 million investment, as well as office space, mentorship, and support from 43North.

"Buffalo has become an epicenter of technology and innovation thanks to programs like 43North's startup competition and the investments made by New York to foster economic growth and job creation," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Since its launch, 43North has helped to revitalize this community and encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs and creators to build and participate in Buffalo's growth. I applaud 43North's continued work and our message is loud and clear to entrepreneurs around the world - New York State is home to the jobs of the future."

Applications are due June 23 via 43North.org.