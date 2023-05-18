JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you love an adrenaline rush and making a difference, one southern Wisconsin 911 Communications Center is now adding new talent to their award-winning dispatch center.



It’s not every day you see a 19-year-old answering 911 calls. But Grace Bolden can tell you this is much more than just a job — it’s a career she is passionate about.

“I am the youngest dispatcher ever hired,” Bolden said.

The teen is no longer the new to the job, either.

“It was heavy at first. It’s a lot to take on, given that I was 18, I was new to being an adult. But it does mean a lot to me. I feel like I’m actually doing something that matters,” she said.

Her coworker and fellow dispatcher Dana Geister said he sees Bolden’s skill grow every day.

“She took to the tech really fast, and she seems to have that down pat. She’s doing a really good job,” Geister said.

Bolden said the opportunity allowed her to buy a house and fast-track her financial future.

“Because I wouldn’t have anything that I have today if I didn’t take that job,” Bolden said.

Her boss, interim director Fredd Carr, said he hoped 10 more Boldens get inspired and give the rewarding career a go.

“We can train you to the process as long as you’re willing to put in the work,” Carr said about the demanding but exciting career.

Besides offering a living wage and generous benefits, there are also many advancement opportunities through mentorship and peer support programs.

“Everyone looks out for each other. And they understand the difficulties that some calls do bring that affect people in certain ways,” Carr said.

Bolden said she was so grateful for the 911 dispatch center team approach.

“I do feel like they want the best for me. It is like a family here,” she said.

