ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Faith leaders and community members in St. Pete are again calling for more affordable housing options.

Community members will gather on the steps of City Hall Thursday to ask city leaders to commit more funding to affordable housing.

What You Need To Know Community members will gather on the steps of St. Pete City Hall Thursday to ask for more affordable housing



They are asking Mayor Ken Welch and the city to set a goal to create 5,000 affordable housing units by 2026



95% of renters in Pinellas County that are paying more than half their income on rent make 80% of the area's median income or less





RELATED: St. Pete's 10-year housing plan

They are also asking Mayor Ken Welch and the city to set a goal to create 5,000 affordable housing units by 2026. This is for families making less than $65,000 a year.

According to data from the Shimberg Center at the University of Florida, 95% of renters in Pinellas County that are paying more than half their income on rent make 80% of the area's median income or less.

“We have so many people in our congregation that have lived in St. Petersburg their whole lives that are now struggling to stay here,” said Rev. Robert Ward, of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist. “Teachers, hospital workers…people working full time at decent jobs. They just can’t afford the high cost of rent.”

The city of St. Petersburg recently released its updated housing goals.

One of the city’s goals is to create or preserve 3,200 units of affordable housing between 2020-2030. Notably missing among the goals, commitments about what incomes will be helped with these units.

“When you talk about affordable housing, the question is always ‘affordable for whom?' According to the St. Petersburg Housing Data website, we need over 12,000 units of affordable housing for families making 80% AMI or less,” said Kathy Filippelli, longtime resident of St. Petersburg and member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. “Yet we have a surplus of nearly 11,000 units for families making up to around 150% AMI.

“So why aren’t the city’s housing goals being committed to help fill those 12,000 units?”