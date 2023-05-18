An iconic name associated with Rochester is going away after more than a century.

Hickey Freeman has confirmed its brand of clothing will no longer be produced in Rochester.

Those famous suits have been put together at a factory on North Clinton Avenue for decades.

It's important to note that Hickey Freeman says the factory will stay open under the name of Rochester Tailored Clothing. That change that will take effect June 1, but there is no word on what will be produced.

There is also no word yet on the impact this will have on factory workers.

Founded in 1899, Jacob Freeman and Jeremiah Hickey started making suits, bringing in cloth from the United Kingdom and Italy to make them.

The company is throwing a last hoorah of sorts with a factory sale of remaining Hickey Freeman clothes made in Rochester. That's set for May 25-28 at the corner of South Union and East Broad streets.