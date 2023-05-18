COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced a voluntary curfew on Thursday for Short North bars in an attempt to curb violence happening in the area.

What You Need To Know The voluntary curfew encourages businesses and bars to close by midnight from Friday to Sunday



In addition, Ginther said he'll be signing an executive order for food carts to close by midnight



Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said there will be increased patrol in the area between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. The announcements comes after two shootings in the area that killed one person and left many others injured

The voluntary curfew includes:

Encouraging bars and other businesses to close by midnight from Friday to Sunday

Not allowing any street parking on High Street between Goodale Boulevard to 5th Avenue from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Allowing rideshare vehicles to only use the curb lane, and COTA buses to stop, pick up and drop off passengers

Increase in local law enforcement and teens between the ages of 13 to 17 won't be permitted in the area between midnight to 4:30 a.m.

Ginther said he is also signing an executive order that would mandate all food carts to close at midnight.

The announcement follows two shootings in the area within the last two weeks, according to Columbus police, in which a 21-year-old man was killed and another 10 were injured. Four days ago, Arthur Pickens, 21, was shot and killed after a fight escalated. Nearly two weeks ago, there was a shootout on North High Street, which also involved some officers, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said there will be an increase of officers patrolling the area between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"You will see officers in cruisers, on bikes and on foot. Along with additional officers, extra lights and cameras will be placed in key areas," Bryant said.

Ginther said the curfew will remain in place until further notice.

"This is not a choice between the Short North and other neighborhoods. This is not a choice between food carts and bars and restaurants because we all lose when violence wins. We are dealing with our new reality that this is a residential district and an entertainment district. Our laws and policies must reflect that reality," said City Council President Shannon Hardin.

Ginther said he feels hopeful businesses will implement the voluntary curfew.

Watch the full announcement below: