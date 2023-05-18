ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Her jewelry designs are worn by celebrity A-Listers and featured on the covers of magazines and she’s about to open a jewelry boutique in Rochester. Laura Mady’s Boucher Jewelry opens next month.

Laura Mady's been a New Yorker for 30 years, hailing from the Meatpacking District and Hudson Valley, but she's originally from Rochester. She graduated from Brighton High School and, later, RIT's School of American Craftsman.

What You Need To Know Laura Mady is the owner and designer of Boucher



She has more than 25 years experience making jewelry from semi-precious gems



Boucher Jewelry is located at 217 Alexander St. between Monroe and Park Avenues

“I am excited. It is such an accessible city, and it has really grown a lot in the arts. It just seems like the right place. Things kind of fell together," said Mady. "My son is going to school here and all my good friends are here."

Her jewelry is worn by Hollywood elite, has appeared on both the big and screen, as well as in just about every lifestyle magazine out there.

“Print has always been great to me,” said Mady.

Meryl Streep is one of her best customers. Mady says Streep wore her earrings to the Academy Awards.

“I have had a great loyal customer base for 25 years and I am hoping that some of my friends will follow me to Rochester. My motto has always been ‘jewelry that women buy themselves,’ ” she said. “You don’t need someone to buy it for you. If you like something buy it, and by all means wear your jewelry.”

Her earrings, necklaces and stacking bracelets are made from semi-precious and precious gemstones. Each one is more beautiful than the next.

Boucher will officially open next month. On Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, there's a “Sneak Peek Sip & Shop" from 1-6 p.m. Boucher is located at 217 Alexander St. between Park and Monroe Avenues.