TAMPA, Fla. — New numbers show that Hillsborough hotels did "All Too Well" as they nearly doubled their daily profits when Taylor Swift came to Tampa for her three concerts at Raymond James Stadium in mid-April.
Visit Tampa Bay says that on those three nights, hotel revenues in Hillsborough County went up by about 100 percent each night.
Hillsborough County Hotel Revenues:
- April 13: Up 96%
- April 14: Up 101.3%
- April 15: Up 109.4%
Tampa was the only city in Florida that the singer-songwriter visited as part of her Eras Tour.