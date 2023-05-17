COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Intel laying roots in Ohio, tens of thousands of jobs are expected to come to the state, and those employees will come with families looking to make central Ohio home.

This means that public infrastructure like transportation, parks, schools, water and sewer lines will need to expand rapidly to stay ahead of the growth.

At a meeting Wednesday hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Club the mayors of Johnstown, Gahanna and New Albany spoke about how many of their residents had mixed feelings about Intel coming to the area, but as people become aware of the opportunities that the multi-national technology company is bringing, many have a change of heart.

“I think the biggest thing, the impact of Intel and how they reacted to it, it was a lot like the death of a family member,” said Donald Barnard, the mayor of the City of Johnstown. “The cities went through grief, losing farmlands, losing things like that. But as, as time has went on, they've seen the benefits of what Intel's gonna bring. They've, they've seen the opportunities are going to come. So for them, it's, it's been stages of, of going through this. And I think right now, the majority of citizens of Johnstown are really excited about Intel.”

Johnstown just hit city status about a year and a half ago, said Barnard. It’s a city of about 5,000 residents and is a very rural area. Barnard said he’s focused on communication and empathy with his residents as he knows this is a big change for them.

“It’s the feeling of the town and keeping that feeling,” Barnard said. “And it's something that we can do. It's something that we can, with all the new businesses coming, with all new residents coming, that we can keep that heart and we can make sure that's passed on to generation to generation. And that's what I think all of us want is that the history of the town stays there and you build upon that, and you build smartly.”

At the forum hosted at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center, the mayors spoke about their excitement for the future but anxiety over the pace of change.

“There's trepidation,” said Laurie Jadwin, the mayor of the City of Gahanna. “A fear of the unknown is always a great driver. And we don't know for sure what's coming and what the impacts will be. But the more we can continue to communicate and work together, I think that we can allay those concerns and plan for the future.”

Sloan Spalding, the mayor of New Albany, said the city is known for being a thoughtful and purposeful community with high standards. Throughout this growth process it’s been important to him that community leaders be as transparent as possible.

“We try to push as much information out as possible to our community, whether it's through websites, newsletters, social media, everything from road constructions, updates in the actual construction project, you know, we know the best approach is to make sure everyone is informed,” Spalding said.

Jadwin said residents have to find a way to balance celebrating the past, honoring the present, but also plan for the future.

“Moving forward is not letting go of who you've been and who you are,” Jadwin said. “And that takes focusing on the strengths that you have as a city and identifying who you are as a community and how for Gahanna, how we fit within that regional ecosystem. What do we bring to the table as a community? What do we add to the growth that's happening around us? So staying focused on the strengths that we have, and enhancing those strengths ensures consistency which provides that baseline level of comfort for residents.”

Housing

Jadwin said housing is one of the biggest challenges with the expected growth. The mayors said they’re all in conversations with developers looking to build all types of housing.

“So ensuring that we have that diversity of housing options, affordable housing options that meet their needs, through every phase of life is critical,” said Jadwin. “And everybody from the young professional who's just starting out to empty nesters that don't need a four bedroom house anymore but still want to live in their community, to senior citizens who are retired and just need a place to live and maybe don't need to take care of a home anymore. So those conversations were happening before the Intel announcement and that Intel announcement has just exacerbated the demand.”

Jadwin said in 2021 they had three multi-family housing projects approved, which will add about 400 units to Gahanna. They’re also looking to add housing to Gahanna’s downtown.

Johnstown on the other hand, with its vast farmland, has room to grow and add housing, but Mayor Barnard said they have to do it smart.

“Just throwing housing into a small city like that is not the answer for the city,” Barnard said. “Residents costs money, it costs money for services. So Johnstown has to do it smart. We have to bring the industry in. We need the industry in to help pay for the infrastructure, to help pay for the residents that will be coming. So, our No. 1 focus right now is bringing industry into our town, bringing that tax base in, and then look at more of the housing.”

Barnard said Johnstown has approximately 200 different housing starts planned for the next few years, an apartment complex is going up and at least another 160 homes are being built.

Transportation

The mayors are looking at ways to improve transportation and how they can deal with the expected increase in traffic. They’re looking at expanding roads and highways, rebuilding intersections and more.

“There's also the infrastructure challenges with regard to utilities,” Jadwin said. “Water, stormwater, sewer, those things that can, when you're adding housing, you're adding jobs, you're adding housing, you're adding housing, you're adding those utility services that need to be provided and to Mayor Bernards point, that costs money. Gahanna is a community that we're not rich enough to be able to do that on our own. And we're not poor enough to access the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been available thus far. So how are we going to address those infrastructure utilities, understanding those demands, and then understanding what the impacts of that growth happening 10 minutes to the north of us are going to be on that utility infrastructure that we have.”

Spalding said The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is looking to expand its reach and add rapid transportation and mobility hubs.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said they’re expecting the region to grow to more than three million people by 2050. The Columbus Metropolitan Club said Chandler, Arizona, which is home to another Intel plant had one high school before Intel moved in. It's now the second-largest school district in Arizona. However, Mayor Spalding said Ohio residents also have to take into consideration that Arizona is in the valley of the sun, so people move there to retire, while Ohio still has winters, so he said while we will see rapid growth, it may not be to the level of Arizona.

Schools

Still as central Ohio grows, the mayors all made sure to reiterate that maintaining the quality of their schools is a top priority for them.

“We pay for almost 100% of our school district, not only the construction, but the operation,” said Spalding. “And so every time that we start a housing start, we need to carefully consider how it impacts our school district. And until that formula changes, we are limited in that conversation, because we cannot sacrifice the quality of our school district just for growth.”

Jadwin said Gahanna is in a unique position as the city launched a $190 million high school construction project before the Intel announcement and another $60 million are being spent on expansions to two elementary schools and one middle school. She said the high school should be able to accommodate the future growth with no problem, but the pressure points will be in the elementary and middle schools.

“If we get to that point where our elementary schools and our middle school cannot sustain and can't support that additional growth down the road, how are we going to handle that,” Jadwin said. “Taxpayers can only bear so much at a local level. We cannot keep going back to them and asking for levies and asking for, whether it's to support the school district and property tax or income tax on capital projects, etc. Looking at how the funding is happening at the state level is so critical to all of our ability to be able to move forward successfully.”

Barnard said Johnstown’s current high school holds about 500 kids and they've already started making plans for a future high school that would hold 1,500 students. He said he’s excited about the potential for a brighter future for the students of Johnstown because of Intel.

“I feel like the children of Johnstown are seeing this, the STEM program in our schools is going to be incredible because of Intel,” Barnard said. “So it gives the children have Johnstown a brighter future than what many of us would have had living in that small town.”

