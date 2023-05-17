Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in New York, a spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the car, per Harry's spokesperson. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two [New York Police Department] officers," the spokesperson said.

Spectrum News has reached out to the NYPD for further information. The NYPD did not provide any information to describe or corroborate the royals' statement about the incident.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.