TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Commission is set to make a major decision this summer on the future of Pebble Creek golf course community.

The course itself was closed two years ago and the area now sits overgrown and blocked off by chain link fences.

The owner wants to sell the land to a developer and turn the course into new residential space and although some homeowners are on board with that plan, others are not.

Those who want to see the golf course rezoned say new homes would help add value to existing homes and it would also help clean up the golf course, which is overgrown and abandoned.

County commissioners will vote on July 17 on whether or not to rezone the property.

Lesley Green has lived in Pebble Creek for 30 years. She leads the Save Pebble Creek group that is fighting the rezoning effort .

“We aren’t afraid of change, but we want to keep the peace and quiet that we have now,” Green said. “We have a really quaint neighborhood and we want to keep it that way.”

Green said new construction would bring noise, more traffic and the possible destruction of wildlife that she says has come back since the course closed.

Save Pebble Creek, which has no ownership stake in the golf course, says it wants a buyer who would either try and re-open the golf course, or more likely, turn it into recreational and leisure use.

"Pebble Creek is an aging community,” said Beverly Devore with Save Pebble Creek. “And that is evident when driving through the streets. What GL homes has proposed will bring us up to par with surrounding communities and bring new life to Pebble Creek."

Meanwhile, resident Fred Pierce expressed the opposing viewpoint.

"Both sides are very interested in rehabilitating the community,” he said. “We believe the golf course is the best way to do that. I don't understand how decreasing scarcity will increase housing prices."