CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will look a little different when they take the field at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

What You Need To Know The Cincinnati Reds will debut their City Connect uniforms on Friday vs. the New York Yankees



The all-black uniforms from Nike aim to highlight the connection between the club and the city



As part of debut weekend, the Reds are hosting a community event Saturday at Findlay Market

In honor of 513 Day this past Saturday, the Reds unveiled their new Nike-designed City Connect uniforms. The black jerseys and pants have bright red piping. The jersey numbers have red and white stitching, and the players' last names are in red block lettering on the back.

The new-look New Era cap — also black — features a new stylized “C” logo.

The Reds released a series of photos to show off their new duds. But fans can see the players donning them live and in action during their upcoming series opener against the New York Yankees.

Cincinnati plans to wear the City Connect uniforms every Friday home game for the rest of the season. That’s 12 times in total.

“This uniform brings a totally different look to the forefront yet keeps the undercurrent of vivid red energy that drives Cincinnati and the Reds to continually evolve and innovate,” said Karen Forgus, Reds senior vice president of business operations, said in a statement.

Nike and Major League Baseball started the City Connect program in 2021 to celebrate the unique relationship between club and city. The uniform series uses its design to highlight the personality, values and customs specific to its fan base.

The Reds’ City Connect jersey, for example, has the city’s nickname, “CINCY,” proudly displayed across the chest of the jersey. Designers also gave the Reds classic “C” logo a modernized, geometric look to represent the positive energy in Cincinnati.

The “C” appears on the jersey sleeve and the team’s hat, batting helmet and players' tall socks designed by Stance.

“(The ‘C’) has evolved into a more edgy and bold badge of honor – symbolizing the destiny of today’s Reds,” according to the team’s website.

The uniform also has the city of Cincinnati’s motto, “Juncta Juvant,” a Latin phrase that means strength in unity.

Nike also included a buckeye leaf to show an appreciation for Reds fans who live in other parts of Ohio. The buckeye is Ohio’s state tree, but it’s not clear if all University of Cincinnati fans will love it. As most people know, that tree has a particularly strong connection to a rival college a couple hours north of the Queen City.

Forgus stated the new uniforms "(express) what today’s athletes and fans want."

To celebrate the launch of City Connect uniforms, the Reds and Fanatics are hosting an event on Saturday, May 20, at Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans can enjoy live music, food, drinks, activities for kids and special appearances by team legends.

“The Reds embraced the opportunity to showcase how this city and this team are looking forward, determined to make history their own way, with their own vision,” Forgus said.

The Reds are the fourth of six teams to debut City Connect uniforms this season. They’re the 18th club overall.

Fans can buy City Connect gear only at the team shop at Great American Ball Park through May 19. Official merchandise is also available on the websites for the Reds, Nike, New Era and Stance.