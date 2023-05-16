ORLANDO, Fla. — The Park DTO program launched Monday, a new program that provides free parking and valet in designated areas and restaurants downtown.

The Park DTO program was initially launched during the pandemic to draw more people downtown.

There's a new twist with the program, it now has a complimentary valet option. Restaurants can apply online to be a part of this. Four are currently approved, such as Kress and the Artists Table.

They will offer free valet at their restaurants Wednesday through Sunday to make parking easier and entice more customers to dine with them.

The city will reimburse them for the costs. The other arm of the program offers anyone up to two hours of parking at any on-street metered and non-metered spaces downtown by using the ParkMobile app.

All a person would need to do is find a parking space, log in to ParkMobile, and follow the directions to input their space number and the code Park DTO.

"We wanted to keep it very simple, and then they will get four validated sessions for two hours throughout the duration of the program," said David Barilla, Acting Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency. "The app will actually remember that they’ve entered that code, so next time they come back it will automatically enter for them as well.”

Barilla explained they are hopeful this program will attract new and returning visitors to downtown — as they wouldn't have to worry about money, and can instead spend their dollars at local businesses while also making the experience of visiting downtown more pleasant.

“Overall the feedback has been tremendous we've had a lot of excitement not only from customers being excited to come downtown but also from the businesses seeing and opportunity to not only gather new business but a change to enhance the business that they have by even having some of the regulars come more often," said Barilla.

The Downtown Development Board approved $100,000 for the program through the end of the year.

Barilla said since the program is only starting today, they are still waiting to see how it is received.

If it is successful, he says they would consider expanding it further.

Here is the map of where those free parking spots are available.