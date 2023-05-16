ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney asked a Florida judge Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World’s special district.

The lawsuit filed against Disney seeks to void a development agreement made between the company and the previous Reedy Creek Improvement District board ahead of a takeover by the state.

In the motion to dismiss, Disney argued that the lawsuit from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was effectively rendered “moot” after DeSantis signed state legislation that voided the agreement.

“A ruling in CFTOD’s favor would be pointless, and a ruling in Disney’s favor would be meaningless,” read the filing. “Under the Florida Constitution, trial courts have no power to issue opinions that are at best advisory and lack any real-world effect on the parties rights. The case should be dismissed as moot.”

Disney filed a federal lawsuit last month that accused the five-member board and DeSantis of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company publicly opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, which was dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

Last week, Disney amended its lawsuit to include more examples of what it called a continued “retaliatory campaign,” mentioning bills that void its development agreement and subject its monorails to state oversight.

In its filing Tuesday, Disney said that if not dismissed, a stay should placed on the case until the federal suit is resolved.

The feud between Disney and DeSantis has been ongoing since last year when the company spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education law.

DeSantis earlier this year signed legislation allowing the state to take over Disney World’s special district. The fight further escalated when the new board learned that prior to the state takeover Disney had signed a development agreement with the outgoing Reedy Creek board that stripped the new board of much of its power.