BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As negotiations in Washington continue over the debt ceiling, Moody's Analytics is issuing a warning, saying states reliant on tourism, like Florida, could lose many jobs if the impasse continues.

This comes after the Space Coast's tourist tax broke $3 million for the first time in March, marking the 24th consecutive month of growth.

Moody's Analytics notes in their most recent debt limit scenario update Florida will likely be disproportionately affected due to being "more sensitive to the ups and downs in the business cycle."

The report goes on to say, "Tourist and and business travel-dependent states such as Arizona, Florida and Nevada will experience sharp job losses."

Gerry Blanchard, a travel agent with 26 years of experience, is worried the recent boost in customers her business, Global Tours and Travel has seen, could falter.

"Whenever there are financial issues with the government, it immediately impacts travel," explained Blanchard. "Since travel is a luxury, it's the first thing people cut when they have money problems."

Peter Cranis from the Space Coast Office of Tourism acknowledged the rise in tourism but is watching what's happening in Washington closely.

"A government shutdown isn't good for anyone, but if we get through summer, we'll be fine," he said.

Blanchard hopes the tourism wave continues. "Please don't take it away yet; I want to keep doing this as long as possible," she pleaded.

