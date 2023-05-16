President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set host an event at the White House marking Jewish American Heritage Month, where he’s expected to deliver remarks touting his administration’s efforts at combatting antisemitism, according to an administration official.

The event will feature a performance from actors Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who are starring in a Broadway revival of the musical “Parade,” as well as remarks from the president, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Emhoff has become central to the White House’s initiatives to fight anti-Jewish hate.

According to the official, in his speech, Biden will celebrate the contributions of Jewish Americans to the country, as well as reference how anti-Jewish rhetoric inspired his decision to run for president in 2020. Biden has often said that he chose to run after white supremacists, some of whom engaged in antisemitic chants, marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Biden will also highlight the efforts his administration has undertaken to combat anti-Jewish hate, including signing bipartisan bill to help state and local law enforcement better identify and respond to hate crimes, appointing Deborah Lipstadt, a Holocaust expert, as the first ambassador-level special envoy to combat antisemitism around the world, and securing funding to help increase security at nonprofits, including synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools, per a White House official.

The official said that the Biden-Harris administration will release the first-ever national strategy to fight antisemitism, which will "address increasing awareness and understanding of both antisemitism and Jewish American heritage, improving safety and security for Jewish communities, reversing the normalization of antisemitism and addressing antisemitic discrimination, and building coalitions across all communities to fight hate."

"It will include over 100 meaningful actions that government agencies will take to counter antisemitism, as well as over 100 calls to action for Congress, State and local governments, companies, technology platforms, civil society, faith leaders, and others to counter antisemitism," the official continued.

Biden last month condemned “unconscionable and despicable” attacks on Jewish people in a CNN op-ed marking the Passover holiday. The president called the holiday – which marks the Israelites’ exodus from slavery in Egypt – “a cautionary tale of the present and our future as a democracy.”

"As Jews read from the Haggadah about how evil in every generation has tried to destroy them, antisemitism is rising to record levels today,” Biden wrote, citing recent data from the FBI and Anti-Defamation League.

The president listed examples, including terrorist attacks being launched against synagogues, celebrities expressing hate toward Jews, antisemitic graffiti being scrawled on cars, on school campuses and at cemeteries, and Jews wearing religious attire being beaten or shot on streets.

“These acts are unconscionable and despicable,” Biden wrote. “They carry in them terrifying echoes of the worst chapters in human history. And they’re not only a strike against Jews, they’re also a threat to other minority communities and a stain on the soul of our nation.

“To the Jewish community, I want you to know that I see your fear, your hurt and your concern that this venom is being normalized,” he continued.

The revival of "Parade," which opened in March, has received critical acclaim and 6 Tony Award nominations, including for Platt and Diamond for best lead actor in their respective categories. The musical centers on the trial and imprisonment and lynching in the early 20th century of Jewish American factory manager Leo Frank. The musical's composer, three-time Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, will accompany Diamond and Platt.

The White House recruited James Beard-winning chef Michael Solomonov, who specializes in Israeli cuisine, to design the menu for Tuesday's celebration. The menu will include "twists on dishes from his Jewish and Israeli heritage," per a White House official, including Moroccan Chicken Cigar Rolls and Smoked Sable on Challah.

Spectrum News' Ryan Chatelain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.