ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Mother's Day proved to be a lucrative opportunity for local entrepreneurs in St. Petersburg as The Saturday Morning Shoppes extended its event throughout the entire weekend.

What You Need To Know The Saturday Morning Shoppes began in 2021 and takes place in the Tropicana Field parking lot



More than 150 businesses have participated



Four businesses have moved to brick and mortar sites

The shoppes showcased a variety of small businesses in their budding stages, and one entrepreneur, Norkita Murry-O’Neal, is eagerly awaiting her business to bloom. Murry-O'Neal, a mother of four who works in childcare and at Tropicana Field, found her passion during the pandemic shutdown while making candles as a way to pass the time.

"People kept asking, and then I started exploring more and more," Murry-O’Neal said. "That's when I started creating the wax melts and sprays and assisting my mom with her jewelry. Before I knew it, everything started taking off."

Murry-O'Neal is part of a growing number of women and minority entrepreneurs participating in this small business incubator. The event, according to organizers, has helped turn many business dreams into reality.

"We've been doing this for two years, and we've assisted over 150 businesses," said Shoppes founder Renee Edwards. "In addition to the business academy, we've had four businesses transition from vendors to brick-and-mortar stores. We've also seen two tent vendors acquire a mobile boutique, and one vendor successfully enter a retail store."

Murry-O'Neal has built a successful business for herself, and she believes the rewards extend far beyond financial gains.

"It makes me shine from the inside out," she expressed. "It really does. It makes me feel good, like I'm helping somebody." For this reason, she chose to spend Mother's Day at the shoppes despite her husband's initial confusion.

"My husband asked why I wanted to work on Mother's Day," Murry-O'Neal shared. "I told him I wanted to do it because I want to make everybody else feel good too. I want to be a mother figure. Many people don't have a mother, but when they see me and how I talk and love them, I can love them like a mother should love a child."

The Saturday Morning Shoppes' extended Mother's Day event not only provided local entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their products but also highlighted the strength and determination of women and minority business owners in the community.