TAMPA, Fla. — We all take the trash out, but have you thought about cleaning the bins? One mobile service recently started last year in Manatee County to keep your home clean.

The company is called Bathe A Bin



The mobile unit power washes your trash cans inside and out. It uses 165 degrees and about 1,000 pounds of pressure per square inch according to the owner

It's called Bathe A Bin and has proven a huge help to people like Michael Monhollon, who has been blind for seven years.

“I've had diabetes running in my family as long as I can remember,” he said.

In 2013, Michael had a heart attack. He says he flatlined on the way to the hospital.

“They were able to save my life but I was in a drug-induced coma for 8 days,” he said.

When he emerged from the coma, he realized his life had changed.

“I was blind in my left eye,” he said.

Three years later, he lost sight in his right eye. He says his blindness is due to diabetic retinopathy. His lack of sight is permanent but it has changed his perspective.

“I feel I'm made are a much better person, it's given me pause,” he said.

Monhollon has had to make a lot of adjustments in his life but one thing hasn’t changed — he takes pride in keeping things clean in his home.

“It is Florida and mice are everywhere,” he said.

A major issue was his trash bin. Michael remembers touching the handle once and being bit by fire ants.

That's when he decided to avoid the unknown so Michael found a mobile cleaning company in Manatee County.

“It smells awful, the smell seeps into your car it, seeps into everything, you don't want to go into your garage so we can come clean it for a fraction of the time it would take you,” Nathan Laforte said.

Nathan Laforte is the owner of Bathe A Bin. He visits Michael’s home monthly to clean his trash cans.

The entire process takes just minutes.

The trucks metal claws lift up your bin and power washes it with only water.

The water is also recycled into the filter system in the mobile unit so none of it seeps into the water sewage drains near your home.

“A lot of heat about 165 degrees and about a thousand pounds of pressure per square inch,” Laforte said.

It's a service that Monhollon is grateful for – the 57-year-old lives alone.

"A normal trash pick up, they will throw the can and the lid willy nilly, and in my condition it’s nice to have someone who remembers where you want your trash can and will even put it away from you. He goes the extra mile for my disability,” said Monhollon.

It’s a spotless trash can, giving Michael a fresh sense of relief.

Monhollon says this is an affordable service he recommends for other people. It costs him $30 a month for two bins to clean once or twice a month.