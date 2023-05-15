The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is no longer available in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A post on the CDC's website says that all remaining U.S. government stock of the vaccine expired on May 7, and directed providers to dispose of any remaining stock in accordance with local, state and federal regulations.

Spectrum News has reached out to Johnson & Johnson for comment.

As of May 10, more than 19 million doses of the vaccine were administered in the U.S., with 31.5 million doses of the single-shot vaccination delivered, according to data from the CDC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine in February of 2021 for people 18 and older. Health agencies in April of that year recommended a pause in administration of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after 6 recipients in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, but lifted that order roughly two weeks later after an advisory panel declared that the benefits outweighed the risks. The product's label was updated with a warning explaining the blood clot risk.

Last year, the FDA limited use of the J&J vaccine to people 18 and older "for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate," and to those who chose to get the shot who would otherwise not get vaccinated against the virus.

"After conducting an updated analysis, evaluation and investigation of reported cases, the FDA has determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine," the agency wrote at the time.

The CDC recommends that any adult who received one or two doses of the J&J vaccine receive one bivalent dose of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.