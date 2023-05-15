CLEVELAND — Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses program (10kSB) has been at Tri-C for 10 years.

The nationwide initiative is designed to help local small businesses stay competitive.

In an effort to revitalize the southeast part of the city, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is partnering with the program to bring in more businesses from Southeast Cleveland.

Ariane Kirkpatrick, CEO of AKA Construction, went through the program in 2016 and said it helped grow her business significantly.

Kirkpatrick said she heard of 10kSB through her sister, who did it first.

At that time, AKA Construction had only been around for seven years, with about 15 employees and a revenue of $1.8 million.

“So, some of the things that I knew I wanted to do with my growth strategy (were) grow our revenue, grow our staff and try to establish new divisions within our company,” Kirkpatrick said.

Erika Hill, Executive Director of 10kSB at Tri-C, said the free, 12-week program is designed to help people like Kirkpatrick achieve those goals by connecting them to a network of advisers and teaching them skills needed to manage a small business.

So far, more than 800 local businesses have taken part and another 13,000 nationwide.

“The majority of businesses in Cleveland are made up of small business owners,” Hill said. “So, as far as giving back to the local economy, helping those with products and services that our customers and clients need, it’s definitely off of the backs of small business owners.

Kirkpatrick said her business did grow through and after the program.

She now has more than 100 employees and a revenue of more than $10 million.

“This is more than just me staying in business and increasing that revenue,” Kirkpatrick said. “The number that I always look at is the payroll. What are we giving back? How are we impacting people's lives? How are we are we impacting the community? So, that's the fuel of the fire.”

Kirkpatrick said she wants to create an environment where her employees want to work and she also learned ways to do that through the program.

“We make sure we provide the correct and proper benefits,” she said. “We have insurance and life insurance, as well as medical insurance. We have an employee assistance program. Our talent acquisition is unbelievable because we have a very good educational program.”

Even years after completing the program, Kirkpatrick has continued to grow and develop her business and credits Goldman Sachs 10kSB for allowing her to think big.

“Those are big company moves, big people moves,” she said. “And without the Goldman Sachs 10k program, I don’t think I would’ve done that. It prepared me to think big.”

There is an information sessions about 10kSB for those in southeast Cleveland at 11 a.m. on May 23rd at Killingsworth Meeting Place.