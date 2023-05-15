In a letter to congressional leaders on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States is still on track to default on its obligations "as early as June 1" unless lawmakers take action to raise the debt limit.

What You Need To Know Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Monday that the United States is still on track to default on its obligations "as early as June 1"



The Treasury chief's warning is in line with past estimates for what experts call the "x-date," the day when the department's "extraordinary measures" employed to stave off default will run out



Yellen's latest warning comes one day before President Joe Biden is set to meet again with members of congressional leadership, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., following days of staff-level meetings to try and reach a consensus





Biden expressed some optimism about the progress of the negotiations, but Speaker McCarthy did not appear to share the president's optimism and warned that an agreement must be reached "this weekend" in order to get a bill through both chambers of Congress

The Treasury chief's warning is in line with past estimates for what experts call the "x-date," the day when the department's "extraordinary measures" employed to stave off default will run out.

"With additional information now available, I am writing to note that we still estimate that Treasury will likely no longer be able to satisfy all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June," Yellen wrote.

She went on to add that "the actual date Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures could be a number of days or weeks later than these estimates," adding that she will give that information to lawmakers next week "as more information becomes available."

Yellen's latest warning comes just days after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warned of "significant risk" that the U.S. could default "at some point in the first two weeks of June."

It also comes one day before President Joe Biden is set to meet again with members of congressional leadership, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after days of staff-level meetings to try and reach a consensus.

House Republicans have been in a contentious standoff with the White House and Senate Democrats over addressing the debt limit. The Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts in exchange for raising the country's borrowing power, while Democrats say it should be lifted with no strings attached, as it was three times under Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

The president struck an optimistic tone about finding an accord with McCarthy and his House Republican conference.

"I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach an agreement, and I think we’ll be able to do it," Biden told reporters, adding: "I remain optimistic because I’m a congenital optimist."

McCarthy did not appear to share the president's optimism, telling reporters that he and Biden are "far apart" in their negotiations.

"It doesn't seem to me yet they want a deal," the California Republican said Monday. "It just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting, but they aren't talking anything serious."

McCarthy warned that they would need to reach a deal by "this weekend" in order to be able to get a bill passed by both the House and Senate ahead of the default deadline.

Yellen similarly warned that time is of the essence, noting that waiting until the last minute "can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States."

"If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests," she added.

For Biden, the standoff may have echoes of 2011, when then-President Barack Obama struck a deal with Republicans just two days before the U.S. was estimated to default. While an economic disaster was averted that time, it was not without consequences, notably the country's credit rating being downgraded for the first time in its history.

"One of the lessons from 2011 is don't do a high-wire act," White House senior adviser Gene Sperling, who served as Obama's National Economic Council director at the time, told Spectrum News. "What happened in 2011 was we literally got down to midnight."

"What we saw was that by going to the wire, we saw interest rate costs go up," Sperling continued. "We saw consumer confidence go down. We saw the stock market plummet. We were downgraded for the first time in our history, and people later estimated that over a million jobs were lost in that year due to the uncertainty that was created."

In 2011, President Obama agreed to spending cuts over 10 years and the formation of a joint congressional committee to study long-term debt reduction.

When asked why Biden hasn't acquiesced to McCarthy's demands, Sperling said that it would be "terrible for American democracy" if the president gives in to threats to default on the country's debts.

"If we have any situation in our country where one side, one-third of the government can say, we can put out an extreme budget that would not have the support of both houses or the president, but the other side has to concede because we're threatening to put the country into recession and cost millions of jobs unless we get our way, that would not only be terrible for our economy now, that would be terrible for American democracy," Sperling said. "No one should do that."

Sperling reiterated that President Biden has said that he will "sit down and do a good faith negotiation on what our future spending should be, what our future fiscal path should be," but noted that default must be off the table in any negotiation.

Sperling echoed the president's optimism on the state of the negotiations.

"Whatever the political statements are, the fact is: we are talking, there is some constructive, positive things happening," Sperling said, adding: "But I also agree, there's some deep divisions, and we still have a long ways to go."

With just four days left with the House and Senate both in session, the pressure is mounting to reach an agreement.

"Already, we're starting to see some lower numbers in terms of consumer confidence in some of the surveys that are going on," said Todd Belt, Director of Political Management at George Washington University. "You'll see a little bit of an economic slowdown if this does happen, and that's something that they very much want to not happen."

But, Belt said, negotiations could come down to the wire again.

"Negotiations almost always come down to the end," he said. "They're usually not done early, and the reason for that is both sides think they have leverage. If they didn't think they had leverage, they would have brokered a deal a long time ago, and they're going to try to get as much as they can."

"Speaker McCarthy wants to be able to go back to his conference and be able to tell them I worked until the very end and got as much as I could out of the Biden administration," he added.