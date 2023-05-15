TAMPA, Fla. — From TikTok to Twitter, a new hashtag is gaining steam related to the recent passing of a state immigration law.

What You Need To Know Tampa Bay area immigrant rights advocate, Ana Lamb, says she is fielding a lot of calls from migrants who are worried about the new immigration law in Florida



The law expands requirements for businesses with 25 or more employees to use E-Verify to check the immigration status of workers



Lamb says she has spoken with several organizations planning to organize a boycott

Videos of truck drivers show plans to boycott Florida by not driving in the state beginning on June 1.

Organizations are calling on migrants in all sectors of the economy to stand down from work for up to a week. The hashtags #noFlorida and #boycottFlorida are spreading.

A Tampa Bay immigrant rights advocate, Ana Lamb, says she is fielding a lot of calls from migrants who are worried about the new immigration law in Florida.

“This is a call and a cry for help, not only in Florida but around the country. We need immigration reform,” Lamb said.

The new law expands requirements for businesses with 25 or more employees to use E-Verify to check the immigration status of workers. It also imposes penalties against people transporting someone without legal status in the state, making it a third-degree felony.

Lamb says she has spoken with several organizations planning to organize a boycott. She says that migrants play an essential role in the economy of Florida and the United States, and a boycott would help make others realize their importance.