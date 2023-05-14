MADISON, Wis. — Mother's Day is a day to celebrate the women who brought us into this world, and one of the most popular ways to do that is by taking loved ones out to eat.

Ryan Ley is the owner of Breakwater in Monona and his restaurant is well known for holiday buffets.

“It’s this moment now when everything comes out that it is all worth it but yes, leading up to it there's a lot of prep,” said Ley.

This Mother's Day has proven to be extra difficult, because the holiday also falls on the same weekend as University of Wisconsin-Madison commencement.

“Items don’t arrive on the truck, and you have to scramble to find them, but we usually create it while we are creating our Easter buffet so we have a variety,” said Ley.

Despite how stressful organizing a buffet for Mother's Day can be, Ley and his team's ultimate goal is to make sure guests feel comfortable and enjoy their dining experience.

“People say they are on a vacation because they are sitting on the waterfront watching the boats go by. [It's] a very fun, relaxed atmosphere indoors,” said Ley.

The National Retail Federation anticipates this year that $5.6 billion will be spent for a meal or outing for Mother's Day.

While dining out is one of the most popular ways to celebrate the holiday, Jinny Prothero, mother of two said all she wants on the holiday is to be thanked.

“I think moms just want to be appreciated. We want to be thanked for all that we do. We are kind of unappreciated a little bit,” said Prothero.