MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — With summer break right around the corner, parents are scrambling to find affordable child care, but one program is doing something about it.

What You Need To Know Research shows parents in Ohio are spending 11% - 62% of their income on child care The high costs have some parents considering leaving grade school kids home alone One program, CBI Middletown, is providing free after-school and summer camp programs to help parents in need

Cali Santa Maria has just enough time to go to work while her daughter is in after-school care, but she said that almost didn’t happen.

“We are not quite paycheck to paycheck, but we're right there. we're right there. so, you know, I was looking at programs and they were 150 to $175 a week. There's no way we could afford that,” said Santa Maria.

She said the cost of child care had her thinking of leaving her grade schooler home alone.

“I did not have anyone to watch her. I don't have any family. My husband doesn't have any family in this area, so we did not have the money," said Santa Maria.

According to Childcare Aware, parents are currently spending anywhere between 11% and 62% of their income on child care.

Santa Maria found a place that had the same kind of activities as the park but they had a different way of doing finances. It didn’t cost her anything.

“It completely changed the game for us,” she said.

She found the Community Building Initiative or CBI in Middletown. It’s funded through the state grants and private donations.

“We want people to get out of poverty, not just physical poverty, but also get out of the poverty mindset. and so by doing that, we create opportunities," said CBI Program Director Marie Edwards.

Edwards said they’re doing more than free child care, but are helping parents through multiple programs like a baby pantry, job placement programs, and education classes.

“Everyone should have a chance. But sometimes because of trauma, sometimes because of experience, they don't feel as if they have that chance or maybe that they don't deserve it. And so, when we come in the door, we meet them where they are. There's no judgment. We meet you where you are, and we say, 'hey, what is it that you need?'” said Edwards.

Right now, she said they’re preparing the community center for summer camp that she says is available to parents from any income and from any community.

It's part of the reason Santa Maria said she’ll be bringing her daughter back every year.

“My daughter loved it. It was the best choice I could have made,” said Santa Maria.

For more information about CBI Middletown, you can find it here.